Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

