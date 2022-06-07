International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,072,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,794 shares of company stock worth $6,681,851 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 12,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

