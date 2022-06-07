Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,519.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,519 ($56.63) and last traded at GBX 4,526.89 ($56.73), with a volume of 56660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,613 ($57.81).

Several brokerages have commented on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($70.68) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.20) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($82.76) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($71.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,966.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.57), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($485,983.43).

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

