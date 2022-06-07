Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Michele Klein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $76,300. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.