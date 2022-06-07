Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.65. 1,218,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

