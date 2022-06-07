Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

