ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

