ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
