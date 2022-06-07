Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,852 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.00.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 187,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

