iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Jordan Park Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,332 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. 152,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313,351. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

