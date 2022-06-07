iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.