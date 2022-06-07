iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 361,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 356,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $487,000.

