iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.83.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.