iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000.

Shares of IGE stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

