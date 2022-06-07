Isiklar Coin Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $255,864.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

