Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $25.06. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.