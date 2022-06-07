ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading Down 0.4%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 7,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 28,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

ITVPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

