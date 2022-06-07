J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $221.40

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221.40 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 14626816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.80 ($2.85).

Several research analysts have commented on SBRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.57) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.76. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

