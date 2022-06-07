J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.472 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

JSAIY opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

