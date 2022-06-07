Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 322.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.67 ($4.04).

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

