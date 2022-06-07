Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0059. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £491.83 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

