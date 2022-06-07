Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

