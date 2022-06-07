Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.
Globe Life stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.
In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
About Globe Life (Get Rating)
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Life (GL)
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- Datadog: A Unicorn Cloud Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.