JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $266.78 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.04%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 117.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 927,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

