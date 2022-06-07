John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.29

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

