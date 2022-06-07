Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 396,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004,782. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

