Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $13.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $255.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,349. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.95 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

