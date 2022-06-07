Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. 518,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,148,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

