Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $45.75 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,761 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 2.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Owl Rock Capital worth $45,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 514,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.82. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

