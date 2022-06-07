Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 745,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 325,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 198,620 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 117,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,091. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

