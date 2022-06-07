Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,077 ($26.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,086.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,989.38. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,231 ($40.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($441.54).

Several research firms recently weighed in on JMAT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.95) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.44) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,350 ($29.45).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

