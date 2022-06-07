Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $5 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 555,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. NU makes up 0.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

NU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,685,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.