Jordan Park Group LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $5,774,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $207.28. 74,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,854. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.