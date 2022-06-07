Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Skillz by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795,457. The stock has a market cap of $714.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

