Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the quarter. Acutus Medical makes up approximately 2.4% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.34% of Acutus Medical worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 5,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,730. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

