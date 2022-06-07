Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $898,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Kraft Heinz makes up about 0.7% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 233,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,508. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

