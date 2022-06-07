Karani Asset Management LLC Buys 38,330 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 502.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises about 2.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,057,000 after buying an additional 110,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,639. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $90,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,811 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

