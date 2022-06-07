Karani Asset Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 4.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,857,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

INTU stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

