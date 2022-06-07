Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,194 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $133.54. 6,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,815. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

