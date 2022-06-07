Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 8,067 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Natixis grew its position in Dynatrace by 16.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,905. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

