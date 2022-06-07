Karani Asset Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 182,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,286. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

