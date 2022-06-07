Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 588,556 Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,556 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,657 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 832,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VHAQ remained flat at $$10.22 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.