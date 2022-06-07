Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,265,363 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,265,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,938,000. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.
Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,229. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
