Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,265,363 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,265,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,938,000. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,229. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.