Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,585,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,427,000. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

NBXG traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.33. 11,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 11.80. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 10.06 and a one year high of 20.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.