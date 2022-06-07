Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,020 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHM. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 378,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

