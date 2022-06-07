Karpus Management Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,377 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 8.93% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

