Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,433,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,032 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 469,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $949,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $$10.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.