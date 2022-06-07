Karpus Management Inc. Sells 70,403 Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,403 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Executive Network Partnering worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

