Karpus Management Inc. Sells 9,050 Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 13.64% of American Acquisition Opportunity worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 247,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 122,476 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

