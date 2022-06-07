Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Hits $104,308.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $344,169.05 and $104,308.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470% against the dollar and now trades at $855.98 or 0.02725787 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00154341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00377480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029798 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

