Kawa Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 184,563 Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Mason Industrial Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Mason Industrial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,865. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

