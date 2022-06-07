Kawa Capital Management Inc Invests $1.09 Million in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned 0.51% of TWO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TWO by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TWO by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 223,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 182,363 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOA remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. two has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

